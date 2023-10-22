Rare And Obscure Music October 2008

excerpts from at40 charts american top 40 with casey and shadoeFewer Hip Hop R B Singles Are Crossing Over To Pop Radio Especially.Americana Music Association Adds Radio Singles And Overhauls Chart.Two Premier Records Artists Climb To The Top 100 On The National Radio.Airplay Charts.100 Airplay Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping