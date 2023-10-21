europe goes crazy for old town road remix while us sticks List Of German Airplay Number One Songs Of 2018 Wikipedia
The Top 10 German Language Hits From Germany Popxport Dw. Airplay Charts Germany
Musicdna Broadcast Monitoring. Airplay Charts Germany
Offizielle Deutsche Airplay Charts Bvmi. Airplay Charts Germany
Radio Airplay Monitoring Track Radio Spins Soundcharts. Airplay Charts Germany
Airplay Charts Germany Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping