Apple Music Analytics Playlists Itunes Charts Soundcharts

apple music and other paid streaming services getting moreApple Music And Other Paid Streaming Services Getting More.Billboard Will Give Apple Music And Paid Streaming Services.Canada And Global Top 100 Charts Are Now Available In Apple.My Beautiful Streaming Pie Chart And The Ugly Reality.Apple Music Streaming Charts Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping