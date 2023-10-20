Phonemic Chart

vowels vowels are the most sonorant or intense and theIpa Charts.Fundamentals Of Phonetics A Practical Guide For Students.Ipa Phonetics On The App Store.Phonetics Consonants Vowels Diphthongs Ipa Chart.Audible Ipa Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping