This Bitcoin Price Prediction Chart Shows Parabolic Gains.Bitcoin Is A Logarithmic Asset.Comparing Bitcoins 2014 Chart To 2018 Cryptocurrency Facts.Heres What Bitcoins Monster 2017 Gain Looks Like In One.Bitcoin All Time Log Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping