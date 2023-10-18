Sterling Slips After Boe Policymaker Says Brexit Uncertainty

here is a chart showing the movement of interest rates fromKazakhstan Monetary Policy July 2018.Italy Interest Rate 1998 2018 Data Chart Calendar.Europe Up Next As Central Banks Return To Lower Rate World.Central Bank Rates Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping