Configure Legend Fusioncharts

10 chart js example charts to get you started tobias ahlinAngular Chart Js With Ng2 Charts Codingthesmartway Com.Chart Js Dataset Bug Material Design For Bootstrap.Realtime Data Visualization Using Next Js And Chart Js.Apply Colors To Data Points Or Series Using Color Rules.Chart Js Hide Dataset Legend Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping