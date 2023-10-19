Advanced Tables For Confluence Atlassian Marketplace

how to make charts and graphs in confluence stiltsoftRest Acccess From Confluence Iteraplan 6 5 Documentation.Projectdoc Display Table Macro With Chart Macro.Table Filter Plugin For Confluence New Version With Pivot.Confluence Chart From Table Macro Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping