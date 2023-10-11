Trumps Travel Costs During His First Year Exceed 13 Million

trumps first 100 days how they compare with obama bushTrump And Other Presidents Golf Count Keeping Track Of.Which President Takes More Vacation Days Barack Obama Or.Ap Fact Check Do Trumps Mar A Lago Trips Cost 3 Million.How Much American Presidents Really Cost Us Taxpayers.Cost Of Presidential Vacations Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping