Creating Graphs In Discoverer

creating an excel chart with two rows of labels on the xHow To Create An Excel 2016 Chart With Two Y Axes.Creating Dual Y Axis Chart In Ssrs 2008.Create A Powerpoint Chart Graph With 2 Y Axes And 2 Chart Types.Excel 2013 Recommended Charts Secondary Axis Scatter.Creating Excel Charts With 2 Y Axis Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping