Another Take On Why Diversification Is Important

charting asset class returns from 1995 2009 foreign stocksQ A 5 Year Forecasted Asset Class Returns Seeking Alpha.Investments Illustrated Charts Crsp The Center For.Veater Financial Group.Death For Buy Hold Where Is Thy Sting.Historical Asset Class Performance Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping