Program To Draw A Line Chart Series In Different Colors And Font

using javafx charts line chart javafx 2 tutorials andJfreechart Samples.How To Create Shapes On A Jfreechart Line Chart Stack.Jfreechart Area Chart Example Boraji Com.Jfreechart Tutorial Learn How To Create Charts In Java.Jfreechart Line Chart Example Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping