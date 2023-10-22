chiefs release updated depth chart for week 4Madden 19 Kansas City Chiefs Player Ratings Roster Depth.Chiefs Release First 2019 Depth Chart.Chiefs Sign Former Jets Browns Running Back Heavy Com.Rosterology 1 0 Projecting Chiefs Roster Heading To Start.Kansas City Chiefs Rb Depth Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping