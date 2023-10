Alert Obama Releases 18 Gitmo Terrorists Who Vow To Behead Americans

15 gitmo prisoners released record under obama the streamSenate Blocks Transfer Of Gitmo Detainees.Obama To Release Even More Gitmo Detainees Than Expected.Impeach Barack Obama The Washington Post.U S General Obama Aiding And Abetting The Enemy.Obama Plans To Transfer 17 More Gitmo Detainees Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping