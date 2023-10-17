Oricon Anime Music Ranking Weekly Chart 02 26 2016

twices new japanese album twice tops oricon dailyGot7 Soars To Top Of Oricons Daily Albums Chart With New.Bts Dominates Oricon Weekly Chart With Dvd Love Yourself.Weekly Oricon Chart Albums Singles Music Dvds.Oricon Music Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping