trumps latest tweet about the dow is actually an incredibleThe Stock Market Is Doing Far Worse Under Trump Than It Did.Is The Stock Market Predicting A Trump Victory Joe Fahmy.Speculative Blow Offs In Stock Markets Part 1 Investing Com.1 1 Trillion In Stock Market Value Lost So Far From Trade.Stock Market Since Trump Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping