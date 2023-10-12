Category Anchor Chart Mrs Changs 4th Grade Class

30 inquisitive similes and metaphors anchor chartAwesome Writing Anchor Charts To Use In Your Classroom.Srucarlson5 Licensed For Non Commercial Use Only Types.Story Chart For Kindergarten Bedowntowndaytona Com.30 Inquisitive Similes And Metaphors Anchor Chart.Story Structure Anchor Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping