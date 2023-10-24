Notes Standard K

100 hones do the tonSunnen Honing Stone T20 Series Used For Honing Engine.Details About New Sunnen Stones Fa8 A A 9 5 Box Of 2 500 Grit Al Oxide External Hone.100 Hones Do The Ton.Stone Code Explanation Chart Surface Finish Guide.Sunnen Honing Stone Grit Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping