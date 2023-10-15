Strange Ordering And Position Of Pie Chart Labels Issue

creating a progress chart with victorypie in react svenCompare The Best Javascript Chart Libraries.Victory Modular Data Visualisation Components Using React.Data Viz Tutorial React Native Charts With Cube Js And.Creating A Progress Chart With Victorypie In React Sven.Victory Charts React Native Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping